Eva Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,461.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $10,027.00 and $3,461.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.35 or 0.04691473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

