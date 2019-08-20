Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $0.78. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 802 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Evolving Systems worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

