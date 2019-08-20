Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.