F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6,973.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 125,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,025. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

