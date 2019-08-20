Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,634 shares of company stock worth $204,014,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

FB traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.75. The stock had a trading volume of 293,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.