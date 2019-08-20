Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

