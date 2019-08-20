FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

