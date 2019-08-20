Feathercoin Market Cap Reaches $4.50 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, QBTC, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $10,453.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 248,053,000 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, QBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

