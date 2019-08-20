Financial Comparison: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) versus Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 2.66% 2.28% 1.95% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1.84% 0.66% 0.40%

Risk and Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nlight and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million 2.85 $13.94 million $0.32 45.16 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 1.61 $134.05 million $0.15 35.80

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nlight and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 5 3 1 2.40 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nlight currently has a consensus price target of $22.63, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nlight beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

