Financial Contrast: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -269.57% 1.74% 0.57% Easterly Government Properties 4.17% 0.74% 0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 14.46 -$168.50 million $0.70 18.57 Easterly Government Properties $160.59 million 10.11 $5.70 million $1.17 17.69

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.