First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

