First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.44

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $11.28. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.44.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.66%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

