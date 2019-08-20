FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.57. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1,381,557 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.08, a current ratio of 45.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $607.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42.

About FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexiGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.