FolmCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3,122.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. FolmCoin has a market capitalization of $3,122.00 and $5.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.24 or 0.01830567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.62 or 0.02938557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00699977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00793325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00484858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00126501 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

