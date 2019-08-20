Foundation Capital LLC Buys Shares of 750,354 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,801,000. Uber Technologies makes up 46.5% of Foundation Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 5,008,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. William Blair began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.98.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

