Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 6,704 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 122,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 31,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,611. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.