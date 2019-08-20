Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dollar General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.84. 19,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.