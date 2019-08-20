Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,634 shares of company stock valued at $204,014,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.