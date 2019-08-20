Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,597,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. 36,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

