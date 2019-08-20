Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.5% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,821 shares of company stock valued at $53,008,187. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

CB traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. 12,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $160.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

