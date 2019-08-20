Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 121,573 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,485,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.53. 2,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

