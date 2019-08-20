Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

