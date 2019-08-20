Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -277.33 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Basto bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,030. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $140,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

