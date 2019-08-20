Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $822,175.00 and $68,895.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00264871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.01322341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00092090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,602,970 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

