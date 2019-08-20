Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 1,434.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,434.33 ($18.74).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 933 ($12.19). The company had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 955.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 984.82. The stock has a market cap of $351.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

