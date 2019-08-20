FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

