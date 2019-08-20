FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. 28,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,397. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

