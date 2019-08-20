FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

