FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 5,433 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

MET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 180,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

