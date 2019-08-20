FTB Advisors Inc. Has $42.94 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FTB Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. 168,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,703. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

