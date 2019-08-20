FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,928 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,783.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.78. 200,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,325. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $377.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

