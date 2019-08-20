FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. 381,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,664. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

