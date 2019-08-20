FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after buying an additional 487,560 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,147,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648,968. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.