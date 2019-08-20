Fusion Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00007350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Bibox and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,122,973 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

