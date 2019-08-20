FuzeX (FXT) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, CPDAX, Livecoin and Allbit. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $60,255.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, COSS, CoinBene, HitBTC, Livecoin, Allbit, Token Store, IDEX, CPDAX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

