Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 532.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,151,000 after acquiring an additional 435,327 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,878,000 after acquiring an additional 349,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,341,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 140,530 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.51. 924,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $202.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.75.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

