Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 11,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.11. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTZ. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

