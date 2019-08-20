Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 262,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,671,604. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

