Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,166 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 12.46% of Internap worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Internap by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Internap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Internap by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Internap by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 48,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Internap by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Internap alerts:

INAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Internap in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Internap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Internap stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 11,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,372. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Internap Corp has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Internap Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.