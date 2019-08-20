Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 22,001 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,097 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum stock remained flat at $$72.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

