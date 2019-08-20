Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,827 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 40.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 324,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 22,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,913. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

