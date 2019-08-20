Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 28,110 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $60,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

