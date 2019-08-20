Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 36,200 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.60% of Timkensteel worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter worth about $4,486,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 179,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 127,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,350 shares of company stock worth $308,578 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

