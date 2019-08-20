Game Creek Capital LP Has $4.45 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for 2.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 621,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 7,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,455. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.