Game Creek Capital LP Invests $3.10 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 1.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,418,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,804. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.