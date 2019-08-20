Game Creek Capital LP Sells 60,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,819,000 after buying an additional 7,194,723 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 794,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,045 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,856,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,073,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

