Game Creek Capital LP Sells 99,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 99,250 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Comcast by 52.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,424,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 1,862,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Comcast by 14,280.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,034,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,753,000 after buying an additional 1,027,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 584,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

