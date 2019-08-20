Game Creek Capital LP Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.74. 73,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,218. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

