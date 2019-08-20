Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 2,335,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,036. Gannett has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Gannett by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.