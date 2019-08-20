Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of Sensus Healthcare worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of -0.21.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

